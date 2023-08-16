Jag Capital Management LLC Has $613,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $188.11 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.05 and its 200-day moving average is $195.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.