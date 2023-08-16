Jag Capital Management LLC Has $836,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lam Research by 507.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,381 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,428,568,000 after purchasing an additional 52,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,058,976,000 after purchasing an additional 50,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,952,000 after buying an additional 425,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Down 0.1 %

LRCX opened at $655.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $646.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $566.14. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $726.53. The stock has a market cap of $87.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The company’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,364.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $505.00 to $725.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.