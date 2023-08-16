Jag Capital Management LLC Invests $320,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,316.0% in the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 72,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 70,797 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4,889.2% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 45,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 44,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 63.4% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $365.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $370.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.74. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

