Jag Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,493 HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 40.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 286.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Price Performance

HSBC stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.67. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60.

HSBC Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 800 ($10.15) to GBX 825 ($10.47) in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.66) to GBX 900 ($11.42) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.25) to GBX 730 ($9.26) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $746.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HSBC

HSBC Company Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.