Jag Capital Management LLC Takes $222,000 Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 139.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 71.8% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 156,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Shares of WSC opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $582.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $496,270.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,718.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $496,270.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,718.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $4,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,497,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,819,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

