JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Short Interest Down 17.0% in July

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in JanOne in the second quarter worth $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in JanOne during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in JanOne during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

JanOne Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of JanOne stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 million, a PE ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. JanOne has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $3.56.

JanOne Company Profile

JanOne ( NASDAQ:JAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JanOne had a return on equity of 300.96% and a net margin of 25.97%.

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through Biotechnology and Recycling segments.

