Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited Plans Dividend of $0.60 (LON:JAR)

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Jardine Matheson Price Performance
LON:JAR opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.79) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £181.11 million, a P/E ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 61.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 61.91. Jardine Matheson has a 1-year low of GBX 46.89 ($0.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 62.50 ($0.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
About Jardine Matheson
