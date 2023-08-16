Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited Plans Dividend of $0.60 (LON:JAR)

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Jardine Matheson Price Performance

LON:JAR opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.79) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £181.11 million, a P/E ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 61.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 61.91. Jardine Matheson has a 1-year low of GBX 46.89 ($0.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 62.50 ($0.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

