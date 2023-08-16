Jet Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $318,904.73 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $14.66 million and $318,904.73 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00018484 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013935 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,115.91 or 1.00003552 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, "Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00861855 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $315,016.59 traded over the last 24 hours."

