John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Up 5.7% in July

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance

HEQ traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $10.71. 30,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,263. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $12.98.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEQ. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

