John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Shares Down 0.4%

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.14 and last traded at $21.14. Approximately 3,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 3,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.61.

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.0654 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

About John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMB. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 94,194 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $461,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

The John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (JHMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is actively managed and primarily invests in investment grade mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government and private entities with no specific limit to maturity.

