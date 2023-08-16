Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,260,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 5,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

NYSE JCI traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $59.28. 4,996,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,813,653. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $48.82 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

