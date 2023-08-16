Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the July 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 332,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JLL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,373 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3,155.9% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 503,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,505,000 after purchasing an additional 488,406 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,584,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,562,000 after buying an additional 468,749 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,299,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,489,000 after acquiring an additional 377,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

JLL stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.79. The stock had a trading volume of 72,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,900. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $123.00 and a 1-year high of $189.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.70). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

