Jose A. Briones Acquires 10,960 Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Stock

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) Director Jose A. Briones acquired 10,960 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $74,966.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,133.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.64. 405,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,777. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $433.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.65%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is presently -65.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNNT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on PennantPark Investment from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PennantPark Investment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on PennantPark Investment from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ares Management LLC raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,787,000 after purchasing an additional 290,107 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,806,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after buying an additional 126,074 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,059,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5,609.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 812,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 798,031 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 37,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

