Joystick Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $662,212.98 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Joystick token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a market cap of $662,212.98 and approximately $15.16 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017757 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00018455 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00014030 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,076.56 or 1.00028513 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0031534 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

