JT Stratford LLC Buys 2,491 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,419.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880,712 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 18,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,500 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 406.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,626,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,258 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,279,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534,978 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,876,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,010,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,445,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,148,629. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.92. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $103.73.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.2415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

