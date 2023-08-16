JT Stratford LLC Decreases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

JT Stratford LLC trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 9,502 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,712,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $577.53.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $506.14. The company had a trading volume of 497,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,431. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $487.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $486.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

