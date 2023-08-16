JT Stratford LLC Grows Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 131.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,607 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,456. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.40. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.99 and a twelve month high of $95.45.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The firm had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

