JT Stratford LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,693 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 144.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Expedia Group by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.15. The stock had a trading volume of 817,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,577. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $124.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXPE. TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.