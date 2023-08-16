JT Stratford LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

JT Stratford LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of JT Stratford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,984,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,927,000 after purchasing an additional 113,287 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,528 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $162.02. The company had a trading volume of 387,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,293. The firm has a market cap of $69.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.01. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

