JT Stratford LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 96.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,052 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,947,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $518.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,813. The company has a market capitalization of $236.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $552.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $501.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.22.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

