JT Stratford LLC Sells 4,379 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

JT Stratford LLC trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 716.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

NYSE:VLO traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $131.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153,625. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.48. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $97.73 and a 1-year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

