JT Stratford LLC Sells 479 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

JT Stratford LLC lessened its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $203,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $3,429,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.88. 367,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,855. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.21. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $170.76.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. StockNews.com raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.44.

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

