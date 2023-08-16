Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 968.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 333,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,913 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $20,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SANM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,002,000 after purchasing an additional 553,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,465,000 after buying an additional 381,997 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 885,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,757,000 after buying an additional 348,516 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,069,000 after acquiring an additional 286,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 544,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,214,000 after acquiring an additional 189,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.51.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Sanmina announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

