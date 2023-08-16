Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 77,039 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 125.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,354 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,039 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.37% of Qualys worth $17,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $192,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,534.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $192,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,534.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $98,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,891,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,441 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,712. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QLYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Qualys from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QLYS

Qualys Trading Down 1.0 %

QLYS stock opened at $149.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.34. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.10 and a 1-year high of $162.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.