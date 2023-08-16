Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 62,069 Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 62,069 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,640,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,907,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,817,000 after acquiring an additional 155,341 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 608.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,626,000 after acquiring an additional 100,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,875,000 after acquiring an additional 99,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $15,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $259.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.19 and a 52-week high of $309.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.73.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.83 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LFUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LFUS

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.15, for a total value of $189,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $732,916.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.