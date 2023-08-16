Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $19.65 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $19,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 900.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MELI. TheStreet lowered MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,625.91.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,286.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,214.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,226.16. The stock has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $754.76 and a 12 month high of $1,388.39.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 19.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

