Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $21.46 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,859 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of W.W. Grainger worth $21,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,559,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 9.3% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 66.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 38.2% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 183.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $712.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $746.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $695.83. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $483.19 and a twelve month high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $738.86.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

