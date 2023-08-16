Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,629 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.53% of PotlatchDeltic worth $20,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCH. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 46.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 115.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at $204,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCH opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.49. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $54.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.23.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

PCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

