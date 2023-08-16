Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 282,092 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 92.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 586,039 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,092 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $22,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTEX. Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of Open Text by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,205,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,857,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Open Text by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,631,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,914 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,645,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,759,000 after purchasing an additional 963,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Open Text by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,201,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,001,000 after purchasing an additional 656,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTEX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Open Text Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $37.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.68 and a beta of 1.04. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $43.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.76.

Open Text Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

