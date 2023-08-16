Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 40,511 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,511 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.33% of nVent Electric worth $23,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,666,000. Thematics Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,230,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2,296.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 647,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,896,000 after purchasing an additional 620,155 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 286.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 716,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,766,000 after purchasing an additional 530,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 697,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after purchasing an additional 461,300 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

In related news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $83,863.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $83,863.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $257,503.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,523 shares of company stock worth $1,588,842 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NVT opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.33. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $56.34.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.05 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

