Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 294,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,134,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of Allegro MicroSystems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $979,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 72.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 45,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $38.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average is $42.91.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

