Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 138,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,202,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Expeditors International of Washington as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.18.

EXPD opened at $115.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

