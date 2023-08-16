Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 380,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,510 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $13,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 48,434 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 59,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of FNF opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average is $36.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $45.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNF. BTIG Research raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

