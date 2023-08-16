Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Trading Up 3.6%

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 3,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 8,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KHOTF shares. Pareto Securities cut Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. DNB Markets cut Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39.

Kahoot! ASA operates a learning and engagement platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

