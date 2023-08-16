Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Short Interest Update

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,390,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the July 15th total of 19,840,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kanzhun

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZ. National Pension Service raised its stake in Kanzhun by 423.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter worth $1,069,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kanzhun by 40.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,391 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter worth $1,225,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the third quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BZ traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,847,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,544. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.83 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. Kanzhun has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $26.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.86 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 3.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kanzhun will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Kanzhun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.27.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

