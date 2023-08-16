Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Acquires 4,500 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of IMAX worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the first quarter worth approximately $5,791,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 237,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,506 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at IMAX

In other news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 3,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $66,733.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,830.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, July 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

IMAX Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. IMAX Co. has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average is $18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.28, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38.

IMAX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

