Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Acquires 632 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enovis were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Enovis in the 1st quarter valued at $905,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,573,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth $532,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth $1,211,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth $3,016,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovis

In other Enovis news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $34,939.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,479.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 886 shares of company stock worth $49,613. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enovis Price Performance

Enovis stock opened at $56.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Enovis Co. has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.33.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.06 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday, August 4th. 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enovis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

