Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EPAC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

EPAC opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.66. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.24.

Enerpac Tool Group Dividend Announcement

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

