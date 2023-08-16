Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys 548 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,716,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Howard Hughes

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 35,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.51 per share, with a total value of $2,643,838.33. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,245,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,473,887.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 200,824 shares of company stock valued at $14,942,488 in the last ninety days. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of HHC stock opened at $78.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.28. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $89.58.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $223.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.65 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HHC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Howard Hughes Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

