Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys 900 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,750,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,727,000 after buying an additional 528,096 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 317.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 4,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $70.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.79. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $72.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.70.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

