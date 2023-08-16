Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Mondelez International by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,003 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $72.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.25 and its 200 day moving average is $71.36. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

