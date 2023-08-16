Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $522,000 Stock Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Avient during the 4th quarter worth about $31,692,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avient during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,313,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avient during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,357,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Avient by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,502,000 after purchasing an additional 583,179 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Avient by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,684,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,882,000 after purchasing an additional 459,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Avient stock opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.87. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $49.67.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $824.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.90 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 17.55%. Avient’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 15.64%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Avient in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avient currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

