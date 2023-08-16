Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,476,000 after buying an additional 5,374,624 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $53,639,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2,233.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,940,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,152,000 after buying an additional 4,728,356 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,062,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,696 shares during the last quarter. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLY opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $847.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Hovde Group cut Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James cut Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.07.

In other news, Director Suresh L. Sani acquired 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $69,331.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,416 shares in the company, valued at $69,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

