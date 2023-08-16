Kellogg (NYSE:K) Hits New 12-Month Low at $62.94

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $62.94 and last traded at $63.07, with a volume of 191234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.13.

Several analysts have weighed in on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.42.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.41.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. Research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.40%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $6,541,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,831,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,550,523.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $39,827,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 48.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% during the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

