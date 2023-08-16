Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Short Interest Up 9.8% in July

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 815,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 13,766 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000.

NYSE:KW traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.86. The company had a trading volume of 52,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.24. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Kennedy-Wilson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

