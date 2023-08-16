Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on KW

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

NYSE KW opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $20.87.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.24. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 369.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 268.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 34.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 18.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.