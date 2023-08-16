Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 50,859 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 824,360 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,725,000 after buying an additional 178,285 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $3,117,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.9% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 120,774 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,637,743 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $67,000,000 after buying an additional 25,302 shares during the period. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 160,833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,419,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.73. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 2.03.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

