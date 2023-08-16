Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,330,000 after acquiring an additional 374,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,512,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,714,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,262,000 after acquiring an additional 133,832 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,684,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,912,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,551,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,732,000 after acquiring an additional 60,826 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PSA traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.03. 48,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,305. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $288.49 and its 200-day moving average is $292.68. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $357.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Public Storage

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.