Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 611.7% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $58.28. 623,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,743,314. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,577.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,577.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,271.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,485. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

