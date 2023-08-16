Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of General Mills by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in General Mills by 0.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 33.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.76. The stock had a trading volume of 390,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.23. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.20 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Argus upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

